Gunmen Abduct RCCG Pastor, Others In Oyo

A Pastor attached to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) identified as Olugbenga Olawore has been abducted.

The clergyman and other passengers of a 14-seater bus were kidnapped in Oyo State.

According to Vanguard, the cleric and other passengers of the bus were abducted on Friday.

Naija News understands that Olawore is a pastor at Heavens Gate Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 73, along Agbara-Lusada Road in Ogun State.

The incident happened on Friday around 5 pm at the Maya axis of the Lanlate-Eruwa Road.

The cleric was returning from Ipapo town, where he went to put the final touches on the burial arrangements for his mother.

The burial of the pastor’s mother, Deaconess Deborah Olawore, was said to have been scheduled to commence with a Christian wake next week Friday, April 26, while the burial was slated for Friday, May 3rd.

Oyo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the kidnapping case to newsmen but said that some of them had been rescued.

The PPRO disclosed that police operatives, in collaboration with other security agencies and local hunters, were in the forest and surrounding areas of the incident to rescue the remaining victims and arrest the suspects.

He said, “Some of the rescued victims are assisting with useful leads that can help the investigation. All routes around the area, including the adjoining forest areas, are being combed.

“Investigation is ongoing. Updates would be provided accordingly.”