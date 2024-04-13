188 Terrorists Killed In Recent Assault By Nigerian Troops

Advertisement

Nigerian troops reportedly engaged in operations across various regions of the country last week and successfully eliminated 188 terrorists and rescued 133 hostages.

Naija News understands that a significant number of weapons were seized from the terrorists, including 122 AK47 rifles, 47 locally-made guns, 47 Dane guns, 24 automatic pump action guns, eight homemade pistols, and Improvised Explosive Devices.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj-Gen. Edward Buba, provided this information during a briefing with journalists in Abuja.

He disclosed that a total of 330 terrorists were apprehended nationwide within the same timeframe. The troops also confiscated 5,083 rounds of ammunition from the terrorists.

Buba provided a detailed account of the military operations in the Northeast, highlighting that under “Operation Hadin Kai”, 68 terrorists were eliminated, 182 suspects were apprehended, and 53 hostages were rescued during the specified period.

Furthermore, a significant amount of weapons and ammunition were seized, including 58 AK47 rifles, three PKT guns, 14 homemade guns, 12 Dane guns, one hand grenade, one bandolier, and 741 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

The troops recovered 510 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 151 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition, and 17 magazines from the area.

Buba also mentioned that a total of 136 terrorists, consisting of 24 adult males, 38 adult females, and 74 children, surrendered to the troops within the operational zone between April 3 and April 9.

He said: “On April 4, following an intelligence report on terrorists’ activities, the air component of “Operation Hadin Kai’’ conducted airstrikes on ISWAP/JAS terrorists’ logistics hub and ammunition fabricating factory around the Mandara Mountains.

“Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised and their logistics destroyed as a result of the airstrike.

“Additionally, the air component, in conjunction with Niger’s Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance troops, provided close air support for the land component for an operation at Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

“Overhead, the terrorists were engaged with bombs and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralised.”

In the North Central geopolitical zone, Buba mentioned that the troops of “Operation Safe Haven” successfully eliminated 14 insurgents, apprehended 41 violent extremists, and rescued three hostages.

Buba highlighted that in the same region, the troops of “Operation Whirl Stroke” neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 32 violent extremists, rescued 11 hostages, and discovered a stockpile of weapons during the reviewed week.

Moving on to the Northwest, Buba reported that the troops of “Operation Hadarin Daji” eliminated 62 terrorists, apprehended 43 others, rescued 45 hostages, and recovered a significant amount of arms and ammunition.

Additionally, he emphasized that the air component of the operation conducted interdiction on terrorists who were hiding in settlements within the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

As a result, the Battle Damage Assessment indicated the neutralization of numerous terrorists and the destruction of their structures.

Buba mentioned that the troops of “Operation Whirl Punch” neutralized nine terrorists, arrested 18 suspects, and successfully rescued seven hostages.

In the South-South region, the forces of “Operation Delta Safe” have uncovered and eradicated 21 illegal refining sites, 51 dugout pits, 24 boats, and 21 storage tanks.

Furthermore, the troops successfully recovered 28 coking ovens, four vehicles, and two motorcycles.

During the same period, the troops managed to retrieve and destroy a total of 672,350 litres of stolen crude oil and 90,530 litres of illegally refined diesel.

The spokesperson also mentioned that the soldiers had neutralized nine insurgents, apprehended 67 individuals suspected of being involved in oil theft and other acts of violence, and seized 23 weapons along with 455 rounds of ammunition.

Moving on to the Southeast, the troops of “Operation UDO KA” have effectively neutralized 15 terrorists, arrested 56 violent extremists, and successfully rescued 17 hostages.

Additionally, they have recovered two AK47 rifles, 15 automatic pump action guns, two locally-made pistols, and 10 Improvised Explosive Devices in the region.

Furthermore, the forces have seized 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 30 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 355 live cartridges.

Buba stated that: “All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.”