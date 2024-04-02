Soldiers Foil Kidnap Attempt In Taraba, Kill Five Terrorists

Advertisement

Operatives of the Nigerian Army have successfully thwarted a kidnapping attempt by terrorists targeting Christians returning from a church programme in Taraba State.

Naija News reports that the operation, carried out in the early hours of Tuesday, showcased the Army’s proactive approach in leveraging intelligence to safeguard lives and property.

According to a statement released by the Nigerian Army on X, the troops of the 6 Brigade, acting on credible intelligence regarding the terrorists’ plans along the Wukari-Tor – Tse and Takum Road, strategically positioned themselves to intercept the attackers.

This tactical operation led to a fierce gunfight, resulting in the elimination of five terrorists and the recovery of an arsenal, including two AK-47 rifles, one pump action rifle, and two AK-47 magazines.

“In a significant operation aimed at maintaining peace and security in Taraba State, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army have neutralised five violent extremists, foiled kidnapping attempts, and recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition,” the Army’s post read.

The swift action of the 93 Battalion deployed in Wukari was instrumental in averting what could have been a devastating incident for the church members returning from their programme.

The engagement not only prevented the kidnapping but also dealt a blow to the capabilities of the extremists operating in the region.