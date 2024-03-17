Tinubu Speaks On Killing Of Military Officers In Delta, Reveals Next Plan

The President, Bola Tinubu, on Sunday condemned the attack on military officers in Delta State, on Thursday.

President Tinubu in his reaction to the incident vowed that those who were responsible for the killing of army personnel in Delta state will not go unpunished.

Naija News had earlier reported that some personnel of the Nigerian army — comprising a lieutenant colonel, two majors, one captain, and 12 soldiers — were killed by youths while on a peace mission at Okuoma, Bomadi LGA of Delta state.

In a statement signed by the president on Sunday, he said the chief of defence staff has been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to be responsible for the “unconscionable crime”.

Tinubu described the killing of the army personnel as a wicked act, adding that any attack on them is a direct attack on the nation.

He said, “As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished. This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our servicemen and women in the line of duty. I salute their heroism, courage and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our country safe, strong and united. The officers and men who died in Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland. Members of our armed forces are at the heart and the core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people. My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria.”