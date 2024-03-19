Edo Assembly Orders Chief Judge To Set Up Committee On Philip Shaibu’s Impeachment

The Edo State House of Assembly has instructed Justice Daniel Okungbowa, the state Chief Judge, to establish a seven-member panel to probe the accusations against the State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu.

The assembly alleges that the deputy governor engaged in misconduct and disclosed confidential government information to the public.

The panel’s primary responsibility is to investigate these allegations comprehensively and provide appropriate recommendations.

Naija News understands that the brief house meeting was chaired by the Speaker, RT Hon Blessing Agbebaku.

It could be recalled that the Edo State House of Assembly initiated an impeachment process against Shaibu a few days ago, alleging constitutional violations.

However, Shaibu has refuted the Speaker’s claim that he was served with an impeachment notice during the plenary session.

Subsequently, the Speaker stated that the House was unable to physically serve Shaibu, leading to an alternative method of service through a newspaper advertisement.

In a letter dated March 12, 2024, addressed to the Speaker and titled “RE: Service of Impeachment Notice,” Shaibu’s Personal Assistant, Charles Olubayo, denied that Shaibu had ever received any letter and refused to accept it.

According to Olubayo, Shaibu has been out of the state since March 3, making it impossible for him to have been served as claimed during the plenary session.

However, Shaibu’s supporters believe he is being targeted because of his interest in succeeding Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Naija News reports that Shaibu emerged as the governorship candidate in a parallel primary election held on February 22, 2024.