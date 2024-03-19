Tinubu-Led APC Government Lacks Direction, All Policies Have Fallen – Senator Suswan

Former Governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has criticized the current administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that it lacks direction and that all its economic, political, and social policies have failed.

Naija News reports that the former governor made this remark while appearing on Arise Television’s News program.

Suswan advocated for a viable alternative with serious and focused leadership, emphasizing his potential to provide such leadership.

Suswan said, “We had President Olusegun Obasanjo who did very well and handed over to late Umaru Musa Yaradua, who unfortunately died, and his tenure was completed by his Vice President Goodluck Jonathan. Unfortunately, Goodluck Jonathan lost the election to the All Progressives Congress, APC; he lost to Muhammadu Buhari.

“We lost that election because of what’s happening today; there was a lack of discipline in the party at that time, coupled with the massive propaganda and lies by the current party in power now. We couldn’t make any headway, and we lost the election.”

Suswan reflected on President Buhari’s tenure, emphasizing the contrasting outcomes between his promises of change and the perceived decline in the country’s condition during his eight years in office, prompting Nigerians to evaluate their welfare under his leadership.

He compared economic indicators under Buhari with those during the administration of former President Jonathan, suggesting that many Nigerians preferred the latter’s era.

Additionally, Suswan discussed the internal conflicts within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) surrounding Atiku Abubakar’s nomination as the party’s flagbearer, revealing a rift among governors who felt marginalized in the process.

“Buhari came in making promises of change. Buhari’s eight years have come and gone, and it’s left for Nigerians to frankly determine if they were better off or worse than then.

“I believe this country nosedived and changed for the worst. Because if we look at the economic parameters that were left by Jonathan and what happened during Buhari’s time, most Nigerians say they would have preferred Jonathan’s time.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, we thought would win that election. Nomination was done, and then a crisis started after former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was nominated to carry the flag of PDP. Some Governors felt they were short-changed.

“It’s obvious that the APC under the current leadership doesn’t have a direction. All the policies, whether they are economic, political or social have fallen flat on their faces. And so, Nigerians need a viable alternative, which is achievable with serious and focused leadership, something I can provide,” he added.