I Have All The Credentials To Become PDP National Chairman – Suswam

A former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, has said he has all the necessary qualities and requirements to become the next National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the PDP NEC, at its meeting held on Thursday, passed a vote of confidence on the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, among other things.

Recall that Damagum, who was the PDP Deputy National Chairman, North, emerged as the acting National Chairman of the party following the indefinite suspension of Iyorchia Ayu, in March 2023 by a court in Benue State.

While some of the party’s stakeholders believe that a member from the North Central must be elected to complete Ayu’s tenure as stipulated in the party’s constitution, others have backed Damagum to continue in his position.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday evening, Suswam said he is a truly loyal PDP member and has paid his dues to the party.

The former Benue Senator expressed optimism to be the next PDP national chairman at the next NEC meeting in August.

He said: “I started with the PDP at its inception in 1998, won an election in 1999, and spent 8 years in the House of Representatives and some months in the Senate.”

Speaking on the national chairmanship position, Suswam said it is not shocking that Damagum retained his position as PDP Chairman.

He said it was decided at the NEC meeting that, in order not to create further tension within the party, Damagum should be given extra months as chairman.