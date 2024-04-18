PDP NEC Backs Damagum As Acting National Chairman

Umar Damagum has retained his position as the Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reports that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the PDP on Thursday backed Damagum to continue in his position.

The 98th NEC meeting of the PDP was held at the NEC Hall of the party’s national secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

Present at the NEC meeting is the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, who also chairs the meeting; a former Vice President and PDP 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar; and a former Vice President, Namadi Sambo.

Others present include the state governors – Bala Mohammed (Bauchi State); Seyi Makinde (Oyo State); Ahmed Fintiri (Adamawa State); Ademola Adeleke (Osun State); Sim Fubara (Rivers State); Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; among others.

Recall that the PDP Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (BoT) had earlier described the continued stay in office of Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, as illegal and unlawful.

Speaking during the BoT meeting at the party Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said the matter before the party weighs heavily on their collective conscience.

He said the meeting offers them a priceless chance to contemplate the party’s condition, the obstacles confronting it, and the essential measures required to advance toward progress and harmony.

He said, “Nigerians are currently passing through a perilous time, and their earnest expectation is for us as a Party to put our house in order and effectively lead the charge to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress.

“I must address a matter that weighs heavily on our collective conscience, the leadership of the party as it stands.”