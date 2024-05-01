FG Reveals Kick-off Date For New Minimum Wage

The Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government has disclosed that the new minimum wage will take effect from May 1, 2024.

Naija News reports that the decision was made despite the Tripartite Committee On National Minimum Wage is yet to conclude its negotiations.

The Minister of State Labour, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, made this known on Wednesday while addressing Nigerian workers at the May Day celebration in Abuja.

She said it is regrettable that the new national minimum wage is not ready before today, but that a wide consultation is ongoing to ensure that the document is out together as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has demanded a living wage of ₦615,000 from the federal government for Nigerian workers.

The NLC President made the demand on Wednesday, May 1, during an interview appearance on Channels TV.

Ajaero also rejected the salary increase of between 25 percent and 35 percent for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures as announced by the government on Tuesday.

According to the NLC President, the increase in salary announced by the government is a mischievous step, adding that what workers need is a new minimum wage because the old minimum wage had expired since April 18.

He, however, accused the government of killing negotiations on the new minimum wage by refusing to reconvene the meeting of the negotiating committee after it was adjourned.