Just In: Tinubu Speaks On Wage Award, Minimum Wage In Workers Day Message

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his warmest felicitations to Nigerian workers on the occasion of Workers’ Day, a celebration held annually to honor the contributions of the nation’s workforce.

In a statement obtained by Naija News on Wednesday and signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, the President praised Nigerian workers for their unwavering dedication to the country’s progress and development, acknowledging their tireless efforts and patriotic zeal in keeping the nation’s engine running.

President Tinubu specifically recognized the vital roles played by workers across various sectors, including clerical officers, security personnel, teachers, doctors, and all others who work diligently to keep the country thriving.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare of all workers, highlighting initiatives such as the wage award and the forthcoming minimum wage review.

The President emphasized that fair compensation and improved working conditions are essential for the nation’s workforce, stating that “a labourer is deserving of not just any reward but fair and commensurate wages.”

He assured workers of his dedication to not only improving their welfare but also providing the necessary tools for them to succeed.

Tinubu wished Nigerian workers a happy May Day celebration, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation’s growth and development.