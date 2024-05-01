Workers Day: Labour Issues Tinubu Govt Deadline To Finalise Minimum Wage Negotiations

Organized labour has given the Federal Government until May to finalize the process of implementing the new national minimum wage for workers.

During this year’s International Workers Day event in Abuja, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, put forth this demand on Wednesday.

This year’s celebration focused on “Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate.”

Ajaero stated that the process of establishing a new national minimum wage was still ongoing and had witnessed vigorous discussions.

The NLC president said, “All parties in the tripartite process are well represented, and the engagement has been robust.

”We have placed our demand of N615,000 only before our social partners while we await their offer.

“If, however, the negotiation of the minimum wage is not concluded by the end of May, the trade union movement in Nigeria will no longer guarantee industrial peace in the country.”

Ajaero emphasized several key demands during the International Workers Day event.

These included a call for a new labour Act with a two-year lifespan and automatic wage adjustments when inflation exceeded 7.5%.

Additionally, he advocated for all employers with up to five workers to adhere to the new minimum wage and urged for stronger monitoring and penalties for non-compliant state governments.

The NLC president stressed the importance of a national minimum wage that aligned with living expenses, emphasizing the need for workers to afford essentials like food and housing.

Ajaero urged the reactivation of gratuities for public servants and advocated for increasing the retirement age in public service from 60 to 65 years and extending years of service from 35 to 40, similar to adjustments made for teachers and judges.