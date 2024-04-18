Damagum, Anyanwu’s Continued Stay In Office Unlawful – PDP BoT

The Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (BoT) has said the continued stay in office of the party’s acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, and National Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, is illegal and unlawful.

Recall that Damagum, the PDP National Deputy Chairman (North), assumed the role of acting National Chairman following the court’s suspension, Iyorchia Ayu.

Anyanwu contested the Imo State 2023 governorship election as the PDP candidate but retained the position after losing to Governor Hope Uzodinnma, which has led to litigation.

Speaking during the forum meeting at the party Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday, the PDP BoT Chairman, Adolphus Wabara, said the matter before the party weighs heavily on their collective conscience.

He said the assembly offers them a priceless chance to contemplate the party’s condition, the obstacles confronting it, and the essential measures required to advance toward progress and harmony.

He said, “Nigerians are currently passing through a perilous time, and their earnest expectation is for us as a Party to put our house in order and effectively lead the charge to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress.

“I must address a matter that weighs heavily on our collective conscience, the leadership of the party as it stands.”