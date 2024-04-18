Details Of PDP BoT Meeting Emerge

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over alleged attempts by certain party members to subvert the party’s constitution through strategic litigation focusing on the roles of the Chairmanship and Secretary.

This disclosure was made by the BoT Chairman and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, during the opening session of the BoT meeting held before the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting at the party headquarters.

Wabara, in his address to the Board members and other key stakeholders, highlighted the deep concerns regarding the current leadership structure within the party, describing it as a significant issue “weighing heavily on the collective conscience of members of the party.”

Wabara, who recalled events that led to the ousting of the former Chairman of the Party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, lamented that “the current acting chairman has spent over a year in office whereas as the usual practice of the party, the region from whence the national officer hails from should have produced a viable candidate to complete the tenure of the former national officer.

“Furthermore, the contentious issue surrounding the office of the National Secretary has regrettably sown seeds of discord within our party. The ambiguity surrounding this position has led to confusion and internal strife, hindering our collective efforts to pursue our noble objectives.

“The solutions to these two challenges are clearly imbibed in our party’s constitution but deliberate litigations have made the application of these constitutional solutions impossible.”

He also said the NEC presented an “invaluable opportunity for us to reflect on the state of our party, the challenges we face, and the imperative steps needed to propel us forward on the path of progress and unity.”

He added, “As leaders, we feel the pulse of Nigerians and particularly members of our great party in their demand and quest for direction at this critical time in the life of our party, the PDP and dear nation, Nigeria.

“Nigerians are currently passing through a perilous time and their earnest expectation is for us as a party to put our house in order and effectively lead the charge to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We must therefore go into this meeting with the determination and resolve to urgently come up with practical solutions to the challenges facing our Party at this time.”