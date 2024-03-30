PDP Fixes Date To Hold NEC, BoT, National Caucus Meetings

Advertisement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed the 98th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, made this known in a statement in Abuja, late on Friday.

Ologungba stated that the NEC meeting will be held at 10:00 am, and the Board of Trustees (BoT) meeting commences at 2:00 pm at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP spokesman also revealed that the party’s National Caucus meeting has been fixed for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

The statement reads, “The BoT meeting will be held at the NEC Hall of the PDP National Secretariat at 10:00 am, after which the NEC meeting commences at 2:00 pm at the same venue.

“Consequently, the meeting of the National Caucus of our Party has been scheduled for Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

“The NWC urges all members of NEC, BoT and the National Caucus to please take note of the scheduled dates accordingly.”

PDP Appoints Caretaker Committees For 19 States, FCT

Meanwhile, The PDP NWC has dissolved the State Executive Committees of 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The dissolution comes three days after the PDP NWC met the 36 state chairmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said it has appointed caretaker committees to run their affairs at the Ward, Local Government and State levels in the affected states.

The party stated that the Caretaker Committees have been mandated to run the party’s affairs at their appropriate levels for three months.