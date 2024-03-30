PDP Appoints Caretaker Committees For 19 States, FCT

Advertisement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dissolved the State Executive Committees of 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Naija News reports that the dissolution comes three days after the PDP NWC met the 36 state chairmen at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

In a statement on Friday signed by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said it has appointed caretaker committees to run their affairs at the Ward, Local Government and State levels in the affected states.

The party stated that the Caretaker Committees have been mandated to run the party’s affairs at their appropriate levels for three months.

Advertisement

It further said that in situations where vacancies occur in the respective executive due to death, defection, and/or resignation, no replacement should be effected in the Caretakers Committees.

It also charged all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party to continue to work together to ensure the stability, growth and success of the party in their respective states, local government areas and wards.

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), pursuant to the provisions of Section 29 (2) (b) of the Constitution of our Party on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), approved the appointment of the Executives whose tenures have expired in some State, Local Government and Ward chapters to serve as Caretaker Committees in the affected States, LGAs and Wards respectively.

Advertisement

“The Caretaker Committees have been mandated to run the affairs of our Party at their appropriate levels for a period of 3 (three) months as follows:

“Abia- LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 15, 2024

“Akwa Ibom – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Bauchi – LGA: With effect from March 22, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Bauchi- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Benue- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Cross River – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Delta -LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ekiti – Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Enugu- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Gombe- State: With effect from March 23, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Imo-LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Jigawa – Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024

“Kaduna . – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024”.

“Others include: Niger- Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Ondo – LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Plateau – LGA: With effect from March 23, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024

“Rivers – State: With effect from March 21, 2024; LGA: With effect from March 18, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024

“Sokoto- Ward: With effect from March 16, 2024; Taraba – Ward: With effect from March 14, 2024, and FCT- LGA: With effect from March 21, 2024; Ward: With effect from March 7, 2024”