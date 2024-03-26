PDP NWC Meets 36 State Chairmen, Stakeholders In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) is currently meeting with the 36 State party Chairmen.

Naija News gathered that the meeting is to discuss the state of the party as well as preparations to tackle the challenges ahead.

The acting National Chairman of the party, Umar Damagum is chairing the meeting.

Recall that on the 6th of December 2023, NWC ordered all party members with pending intra-party litigation’s to immediately withdraw their cases.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Debo Ologunagba, after the meeting, explained that the directive was sequel to a thorough review of the state of the party.

Ologunagba said after the review, the NWC “Directed that all pending Intra-Party litigations across the country should be withdrawn forthwith.

“This decision of the NWC is pursuant to the provision of Section 58 (1)(l) of the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation in the party.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party.

“Also, the NWC considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director General of the People’s Democratic Institute, PDI.”