Akeredolu’s Former Deputy, Agboola Ajayi Wins Ondo PDP Gubernatorial Primary

A former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, has emerged as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary.

Naija News reports that Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, the deputy governor of Bayelsa, who chaired the electoral committee that supervised the primary poll, announced the results on Thursday in Akure, the state capital.

According to Ewhrudjakpo, Agboola polled 264 votes of the 621 votes cast during the contest.

His closet rival, a former member of the House of Representatives, Kolade Akinjo, got 157 votes.

A former Secretary General of the Afenifere, Chief Sola Ebiseni, polled 99 votes, Adeolu Akinwumi got 64 votes, Bamidele Akingboye scored 24, Mr John Mafo polled nine and Mr Bosun Arebuwa had two votes.

Recall that Ajayi served as deputy governor to the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu in his first term.They later parted ways following irreconcilable differences.

Attempt by the Ondo State House of Assembly to impeach Ajayi during the crisis between him and the late Akeredolu failed.

Agboola Ajayi will contest the gubernatorial poll against the incumbent governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, another of Akeredolu’s former deputy at the November election.