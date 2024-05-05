Political Crisis In Rivers State Resolved – Fubara

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has stated that his administration has withstood the pressure from the political crisis, paving the way for focused leadership and governance to be provided to the people.

Fubara asserted this during a courtesy visit by members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, led by Chairman Mike Etaba, at Government House in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Naija News reports that the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, issued this statement on Sunday.

Recall that Fubara has been embroiled in a continuous dispute with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.

However, according to the governor, there is no longer any significant political crisis as far as his administration and the people of Rivers State are concerned.

He stated, “As far as we are concerned, there are no political issues. I had seen a movie many years ago, entitled, ‘Devil’s Advocate.’ I believe some of you must have seen that movie too.

“One of the starring characters: Al Pacino said, that pressure makes some people retreat or fail, and to others, it makes them become focused on succeeding. We have chosen to be focused under this pressure.

“That is why we are moving ahead. That is why we are making a positive impact on the lives of our people. Governance is about the people. It is not about self.

“Governance is about touching the core needs of those people we are leading, and by the special grace of God, we are doing it.”

The governor highlighted the empowerment of approximately 3,066 Micro, Small, and Medium-sized Enterprises during the launch of the N4 billion single-digit loan scheme in collaboration with the Bank of Industry Limited on Friday, as a strategy to enhance the socio-economic landscape of the State.