Tinubu Yet To Return, Six Days After Forum In Saudi Arabia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not made his return to Nigeria six days after attending the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two-day forum, which aimed to assist public and private sector leaders in addressing shared global challenges, commenced on Sunday, April 28th, and concluded on Monday, April 29th, 2024.

Naija News understands that the Presidency has not officially communicated the reason for the president’s delay in returning to Nigeria.

Speculations have arisen in some quarters suggesting that the president may have travelled to Paris, France, a destination he has visited multiple times for medical purposes.

However, two reliable sources, speaking independently to Daily Trust, disclosed that the president travelled from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to London.

One of the two sources, a highly placed official at the Presidency, disclosed yesterday that the president is currently in London on a private visit.

The official, who requested anonymity, chose not to offer any additional insights into the reason for the president’s visit to London.

“I really don’t know, he (the president) has left Saudi Arabia and he should be in London now, but I don’t have details.

“I don’t have an idea about it (the purpose of the president’s trip to London), but I think it is a private visit,” the official said.

Another senior official at the Presidential Villa reassured the public that there was no need for concern regarding the president’s location. He declined to reveal the president’s whereabouts but confirmed that he would return to the country “this weekend.”