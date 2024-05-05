Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 5th May, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 5th May 2024.

The PUNCH: The Federal Government may consider the suspension of the $56.7bn peer-to-peer cryptocurrency market after a crucial meeting between the Securities and Exchange Commission, and digital asset operators scheduled for Monday. Nigeria’s volume of crypto transactions grew by nine per cent year-over-year to $56.7bn between July 2022 and June 2023, according to the 2023 Geography of Cryptocurrency Report by Chainalysis, a United States of America-based international blockchain analysis firm.

Vanguard: Organised Labour, at the weekend, fires back at state governors, warning them against inflammatory utterances that could set the nation’s industrial space on fire over the new national minimum wage, NNMW.

The Nation: Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda claims some security personnel and government officials are aiding gunmen, thus turning banditry into a business venture. Radda, whose state is one of the worst hit by the security challenge in the North West, says the high level of poverty in the country is also a contributory factor to the prevalence of insecurity.

Daily Trust: Saturday was exactly six days after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and he is yet to return to Nigeria. The two-day forum, which aimed to help public and private sector leaders address shared global challenges, opened on Sunday, 28th and ended on Monday, 29th April, 2024.

