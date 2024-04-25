APC Already A Divided House – Ondo PDP Gov Aspirant, Agboola Boasts Ahead Of Polls

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Ajayi Agboola, has expressed confidence in becoming the next governor of the state.

The former Deputy Governor of Ondo expressed confidence that he will emerge as PDP’s flagbearer at the primary election today, saying the party needs a strong candidate like him to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which he described as a divided camp.

Naija News reports that Agboola is one of seven candidates vying to become PDP’s flag bearer in the upcoming November governorship election.

A total of 627 delegates will participate in the primary.

Agboola, in a conversation with journalists on Thursday morning, stated that he has campaigned across all 18 local government areas, highlighting why he is the best choice to remove the APC from power.

He believes that if the delegates fulfil their promises and vote for him, the November election will be a straightforward victory for the PDP. Agboola emphasized that he possesses the necessary political determination to bring about positive change in the state and ensure the happiness of its citizens.

“You can see that the APC is already a divided house. The PDP needs a strong candidate like myself to secure victory.

“I am very optimistic of winning today’s primary. I have told the delegates my vision and mission and they know that I know how to take care of party members. They know I can make everybody happy.

“I have told them about my plans to develop infrastructure in the riverine communities. I assured them of plans to create jobs and make live meaningful for Ondo people,” Agboola told The Nation in a chat on Thursday morning.