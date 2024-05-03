Entire Ward Executive Members Dump PDP In Abia

The entire executive committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Item Ward C, Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, has resigned.

Naija News reports that the mass resignation was announced through a letter addressed to the chairman of the PDP in Bende and copied to the state and acting national chairmen of the party.

The resignation letter by the ward chairman, Francis Eke Okoye, points to deep-seated issues within the party’s national leadership as the primary reason for their departure.

The executives expressed their dismay at what they described as “activities and disorderliness” at the national level of the PDP, which they felt compromised the party’s integrity and objectives.

Adding to the political drama is their declared support for Rt. Hon. Cosmos Ndukwe, a former presidential aspirant of the PDP, who recently resigned from the party.

The letter read, “The entire executive of Peoples Democratic Party, Item ward C, had in a meeting held today, 30th April, 2024 at the Party secretariat, and some stakeholders of PDP Item ward C resolved as follows.

“That we have observed with dismay the activities and disorderliness in the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“That we hereby declare our overt confidence and support for our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe, who just resigned his membership from the party.

“We therefore tender our resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party in support of our leader, Rt Hon Cosmos Ndukwe.

“We thank the local government leadership, State and National for the opportunity given to us.”

The ward executives’ decision to resign was significantly influenced by Ndukwe’s departure, indicating a possible realignment of political loyalties in the region.

This mass resignation could signal a broader crisis within the PDP, particularly in Abia State, where the party has traditionally held considerable influence.

The departure of such a significant number of key ward executives might lead to a weakening of the party’s grassroots mobilization efforts, potentially affecting its performance in upcoming elections.

As of now, there has been no official response from the PDP’s higher echelons to this mass resignation. The silence from the top levels of party leadership may be indicative of internal deliberations on how to address this unexpected challenge and prevent further fallout within the party ranks.

Political analysts suggest that this could be part of a larger trend of political realignment ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Some believe that the instability within the PDP’s national leadership could trigger similar moves by other party members across the country.