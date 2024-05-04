PDP Will Secure 80% Votes In Edo Governorship Election – Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has expressed strong confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will clinch a significant victory in the upcoming September 21 governorship election, aiming to secure 80% of the votes for the party’s candidate, Asuerinme Ighodalo.

Naija News reports that this declaration came during the inauguration of the PDP’s campaign council in Benin, where the governor highlighted the campaign team’s strategic preparation and robust structure.

Addressing party members and supporters, Obaseki praised the qualifications of the PDP candidate, asserting that Ighodalo is well-suited to continue the developmental projects initiated during his tenure.

“We have the best candidate who will continue from where we stop,” Obaseki stated, emphasizing the continuity of progress and governance that the candidate represents.

According to Obaseki, the campaign council has a deep-rooted structure spanning all 192 wards across the state, ensuring that every organ of the party is actively involved in the campaign process.

“Today, we are here to inaugurate the campaign council that will lead PDP to victory in the September 21 governorship election,” he said.

The governor also outlined the campaign’s focus, which will be based on his administration’s achievements and the potential for future advancements rather than dwelling on the past.

“The campaign will be based on what we have achieved and the lives we have touched. It will also be based on the future, not the past,” he explained.

In his speech, Obaseki also addressed internal party conflicts, accusing some dissenters within the PDP of being influenced by opposition parties.

“Those fighting PDP have collected money from the other political parties and I want you all present here to join me in flushing them out. Let them stay out since they have collected money,” he remarked, urging unity and loyalty among the party members.