Voting Commences In Ondo PDP Gov Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced its governorship primary in Ondo State on Thursday, following the accreditation of delegates at the International Culture and Events Centre, Akure, the state capital.

Seven candidates are contesting in the indirect primary election, presided over by the Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who chairs the seven-man committee responsible for overseeing the electoral process.

Among the contenders is the former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi. Other aspirants include Bamidele Akingboye, Adeolu Akinwumi, Sola Ebiseeni, John Mafo, Kolade Akinjo, and Bosun Arebuwa, all of whom were cleared by the Senator Sam-Egwu-led screening committee to participate in the primary.

The PDP’s Publicity Secretary in Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, confirmed in a statement that 627 delegates from the state’s 18 local government areas are expected to cast their votes in today’s election.

Peretei also highlighted that the accreditation process for delegates began at 10:00 AM, setting the stage for a crucial selection of the party’s candidate for the upcoming gubernatorial election.

The event is expected to shape the political landscape in Ondo State as the PDP seeks to consolidate its presence and challenge for leadership in the forthcoming elections.

PDP hopes to take over state affairs in the forthcoming governorship election.