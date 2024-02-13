Details Of PDP BoT Meeting In Abuja Emerge

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have urged President Bola Tinubu to address worsening insecurity in the country and the continuous fall in the value of the Naira.

Naija News gathered that the call was made after the meeting held at the Conference Hall of the PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Wuse, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Adolphus Wabara, who was appointed as the substantive Chairman of the party’s BoT, on Tuesday, said the BoT expressed deep concerns over the biting economic hardship, high cost of essential life-enhancing commodities, and alarming food scarcity in the country.

He stated “The BoT is alarmed by the worsening insecurity in the country as evident in the rising cases of mass killings, banditry, kidnap for ransom, and acts of terrorism by assailants who are emboldened by the manifest laidback attitude of the APC administration to issues of security, especially in the last nine months.

“The BoT is appalled by the monumental corruption and unbridled treasury-looting in the APC administration especially the looting of billions of Naira meant for palliatives for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

“The BoT is seriously worried over the fall of the Naira to an abysmal N1,500 to the Dollar, incessant increase in the pump price of fuel which now sells for over N700 per liter with long queues in various parts of the country.

“These have attendant negative consequences as evident in the nearly 30% inflation rate, 41% unemployment rate, and alarming 46% poverty rate where up to 130 million citizens have sunk deeper into multi-dimensional poverty in the last nine months.

“The BoT is disturbed that the catastrophic economic and security situation in the country has left Nigerians hopeless, despondent, angry and constitutes a present and immediate threat to the survival of the country as hardworking young Nigerians, professionals in critical fields as well as major multinational companies are now leaving our nation in droves.

“The BoT is distressed that there are no concrete and coherent policies, measures, and steps by the APC administration to address these existential threats which have put the country in a precarious situation.

“The BoT calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to know that the situation in the country has become unbearable. Mr. President should immediately address the issues of corruption in his administration, worsening insecurity in the country, continuous fall in the value of the Naira, high fuel price, unbearable food scarcity, and unemployment in the country.”

He reassured the Nigerian public that despite the challenges, the PDP remains united, stronger, and more determined in its commitment to working for the well-being of Nigerians and defending their interest at all times.

Wabara continued, “In this regard, the BoT as the Conscience of the Party charges all Organs, leaders, critical stakeholders, and members of the PDP across the country to remain united and focused as the Party further repositions for the task ahead.

“In the bid to further strengthen itself, the BoT has confirmed His Excellency, Senator Adolphus Wabara as its Chairman and His Excellency, Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi as Secretary in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).”