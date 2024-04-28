Atiku Reacts To Ajayi’s Emergence As Ondo PDP Governorship Candidate

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has congratulated the former Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Recall that Ajayi scored 264 votes to defeat other aspirants in the Ondo PDP gubernatorial primary election in Akure, the state capital, on Thursday.

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, who was the head of the Electoral Committee, declared Ajayi as the winner of the exercise.

In a post via his official X handle on Saturday, Atiku hailed Ajayi for his victory in the hotly contested primary election.

The 2023 PDP presidential candidate said the decision of the stakeholders of the party to elect Ajayi as the governorship candidate in the forthcoming election is a wise decision.

Atiku stated that Ajayi possesses the requisite experience and political exposure to take the PDP to victory in the November election, and he has the utmost confidence in his candidature.

The former vice president urged all PDP members across the country to give undiluted loyalty and support to Ajayi ahead of the election

He wrote: “Congratulations to Chief Agboola Ajayi for his victory in the hotly contested primaries for the ticket of oura great party in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo State.

“The decision of the stakeholders of the PDP to elect Chief Ajayi to fly the flag of the party is a wise decision. Chief Ajayi possesses the requisite experience and political exposure to take the PDP to victory in the November election, and I have the utmost confidence in his candidature.

“The unity in the PDP is our winning spirit. It is for this reason that I urge every member of the PDP across the country to give undiluted loyalty and support to Agboola Ajayi in this all-important and historic election.”