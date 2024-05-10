‘We Are Not Participating’ – PDP Declares Ahead Of Yobe LG Election

The Yobe chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced its decision to boycott the local government elections scheduled for May 25, 2024.

Naija News reports that this resolution was revealed by the Party’s State Organizing Secretary, Mohammed Sulayman, during a press conference held in Damaturu yesterday.

Sulayman emphasized that the choice to refrain from the electoral process was made after thorough consultations.

“It is also a known fact in the history of our Dear State Yobe, that Local Government Council elections have never been free, fair, credible, and impartial under the state commission since inception.

“We wish to state that, it is not in any way whatsoever going to be different this time,” he claimed.

The Organizing Secretary has made allegations against the State Independent Electoral Commission, claiming that they intentionally failed to inform political parties in the state about the upcoming election activities schedule.

It was further alleged that the high fees for form purchases were purposely set to prevent other political parties from taking part in the election.

It is important to note that the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled the local government Councils’ election to take place on the 25th of May, 2024.

Meanwhile, renowned political economist and former presidential candidate, Professor Pat Utomi has detailed plans for the formation of a new mega-political party aimed at unseating the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking to journalists in Lagos on Thursday, Utomi criticized the current political landscape, which he believes has failed to deliver effective governance.

Naija News reports that Utomi, who recently returned to Nigeria from a prolonged stay in the U.S., expressed his disappointment with the existing political parties, describing them as undemocratic and ineffective in serving the nation’s needs.

“Political parties and politicians of these parties cannot save Nigeria now. It is clear,” he stated, emphasizing the need for a drastic change in the political order.

According to Utomi, the new mega party will be formed by merging two distinct groups of politicians: the ‘mea culpa’ cohort, consisting of former politicians who acknowledge their past failures and are committed to national redemption, and the ‘new value’ cohort, which will include forward-thinking individuals from various political backgrounds.

He also mentioned that some elder statesmen would be involved in the initiative.

“The nature and the structure of our politics is such that even good people, when they enter these existing political parties, will play to their interests,” Utomi explained.

He stressed the importance of creating a political movement that promotes value-driven citizenship, integrity, work ethics, and respect for the dignity of people.

Utomi revealed his schedule for the coming weeks, which includes strategic meetings in Lagos and Abuja, followed by a press conference to formally announce the formation of the mega party.

He is hopeful about accomplishing significant progress in these talks before returning to the U.S.