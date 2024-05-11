Tinubu, Atiku, Obi Should Play Active Role In Governance – Rep Member Makes Case For Return To Parliamentary System

A member of the House of Representatives, Abdusamad Dasuki has voiced a strong opinion that the current presidential democracy in Nigeria is failing and has advocated for a shift back to the parliamentary system, similar to what was operational during the First Republic.

Speaking on Channels Television’s program “Inside Sources with Laolu Akande,” Dasuki, who represents Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency in Sokoto State, described Nigeria as a “state of quagmire” under the current system.

Naija News reports that Dasuki criticized the presidential system for concentrating too much power in the hands of few, which he believes leads to corruption and inefficiency.

He proposed a dynamic where major political figures like President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party could play active roles in governance, thus enhancing dialogue and accountability.

“The system is faulty. Some will say it is the Nigerian factor, the Nigerian people and all that, but the system itself gives you so much power and power corrupts absolutely,” he said.

He stressed that the founding fathers of Nigeria envisioned a pluralistic society that should be reflected in its political framework.

The push for transitioning to a parliamentary system has been gaining traction among lawmakers. In mid-February, a group of 60 lawmakers, including Dasuki, reignited discussions on this transition with a proposal for constitutional amendments.

The bill titled, ‘The Bills Proposing Constitutional Alterations For a Transition To Parliamentary System of Government,’ was initiated by the House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and others but has stalled since its first reading.

Supporters of the bill argue that a parliamentary system would reduce the cost of governance and enhance accountability, especially in the context of Nigeria’s dwindling revenue.

Dasuki envisions a “homegrown parliamentary system,” tailored to Nigeria’s unique needs rather than a carbon copy of systems found in other countries.

Furthermore, Dasuki and his colleagues suggest starting the implementation of this system with local government elections in 2027, advocating for a process where ward councillors would elect local government chairmen from among themselves.

This, he believed, would lead to more responsive and accountable leadership at the grassroots level.

Proponents of the parliamentary system have been strategic in preparation for the second reading of the bill, consulting elder statesmen and those who experienced the First Republic.

Figures like Ango Abdullahi, Edwin Clark, Segun Osoba, and Bisi Akande have reportedly shown support for this shift back to parliamentary democracy.