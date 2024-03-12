Atiku Abubakar Speaks On Leaving PDP, Forming Mega Party

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has rubbished reports claiming he is set to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 elections.

The report claimed Atiku and some other politicians were planning to form a new party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu.

However, Atiku in a personally signed statement on Tuesday made available to Naija News via his account on the X platform, said the reports are pure lies which should be disregarded by Nigerians.

While affirming his loyalty to the PDP, the former Vice President accused President Tinubu of pursuing a personal agenda with the story instead of focusing on governance.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the PDP added that those behind the story of him dumping the PDP are mischief makers, and there is no truth in the allegation.

He said: “I have been inundated with calls from our party members, supporters, and concerned Nigerians regarding the fabricated story in The Nation, Tinubu’s ragtag, alleging my departure from the @OfficialPDPNig.

“Let me be unequivocal: this is pure mischief, devoid of truth. I reaffirm my unwavering loyalty to the PDP while advocating the swift merger of opposition parties. The urgency of this consolidation cannot be overstated.

“Tinubu’s relentless pursuit of personal agendas at the expense of national governance is glaring. His myopic focus on 2027 betrays a disregard for the pressing needs of the populace. It’s high time he ceased his bumbling escapades and prioritised the welfare of the people.

“My media team is vigorously countering his baseless claims. Let this be a wake-up call to all: the pursuit of power must not overshadow the imperative of effective governance. Together, let us propel Nigeria forward, leaving behind the antics of political charlatans.”