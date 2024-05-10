Atiku Reacts As Tijjani Babangida, Wife Involved In Auto Crash

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the car crash involving the former Super Eagles player, Tijjani Babangida, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

Najja News reported that Babangida was hospitalized on Thursday after he was involved in a car crash along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

According to a statement by Emmanuel Babayaro, general secretary of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria(PFAN), Babangida was travelling with Ibrahim, his younger brother, alongside his wife, his son, and his maid.

The statement said Ibrahim died immediately after the accident while the remaining passengers were rushed to the hospital.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, Atiku condoled with Babangida over the car crash and the death of his younger brother, Ibrahim.

The former vice president also prayed that God will grant Tijani and the other victims of the accident healing.

He wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Tijjani Babangida, the former Super Eagles player, his wife, son and maid, who were involved in a ghastly car crash along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

“Unfortunately, the crash claimed the life of his brother, Ibrahim. I pray that God will grant Tijani and the other victims of the accident healing. May Allah forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him Aljannah Firdaus.”