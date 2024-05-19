I Love Atiku, But He Would Not Have Made A Good President – Campaign Coordinator

The 2023 Abia State coordinator of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO), Charles Obioha Ogbonnaya, has said that his former principal, Atiku Abubakar, would not have made a good president if he had won last year’s presidential election.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Sun, he said that he would not support him in the upcoming 2027 general elections.

Ogbonnaya stated that Atiku gave out money to people coordinating his election in the 36 states but refused to ask them how they spent the money.

The politician insisted that this action shows that Atiku would not make a good president.

He said, “I will not support Atiku, how can I support him? I would no longer support him that’s what it means. Let me tell you something, on my own, because of the kind of person I am, after the 2023 presidential election, I wrote my report and in fact, my contemporary in Abuja, I told him Atiku will not make a good president, even if he had won that election, he wouldn’t have made a good president. This is so because you don’t have someone who is running for the office of the president and you give out money to people that are coordinating you in the 36 states, at the end of the day, you did not call to asked them, ‘how did you spent the money I gave to you’? What happened? Reappraise what happened, you have never failed in Abia before, why did you fail this time.”

When asked why he supported Atiku despite knowing he would not make a good president.

He explained, “If you knew Atiku would not make a good president, why did you support him, why were you his state coordinator?

“No, no, no, you cannot know the taste of any soup until you taste it. I have been following Atiku for a very long time, from the days of PDM, before we joined SDP, PDP, I have been following him.

“He is a man I love because of he way he make people, I’m a builder myself and when I see fellow builders, I appreciate them, that’s what I see in him. But going back, I have been saying it that Tinubu is a better politician than any other living politician in Nigeria.

“I say so because before the NADECO days, he established a political structure, he nurtured that structure before he became governor and up till today, the structure is still in the going and strong.”

