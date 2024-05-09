Former Super Eagles Player, Ibrahim Babangida Is Dead

Former Super Eagles star, Ibrahim Babangida has died in a car accident.

Naija News gathered that the car accident which happened along Zaria road, also involved the ex-Super Eagles brother, Tijani, his wife, son and maid.

However, only Babangida died in the auto accident, while others who were with him were taken to the hospital, where they are responding to treatment.

Tijani is president of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN).

According to The Nation, a statement by the General Secretary of (PFAN), Emmanuel Babayaro, confirmed Ibrahim died in the crash.

Details later…