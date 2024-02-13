PDP Appoints Adolphus Wabara As BoT Chairman, Makarfi As Secretary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has officially announced the appointment of a former President of the Senate, Adolphus Wabara, as the substantive chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT).

In a strategic move to bolster the party’s leadership, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Ahmed Makarfi has also been appointed as the Secretary of the BoT, taking over from former Minister of Special Duties, Kabir Turaki.

The appointments were disclosed at the conclusion of the 76th BoT meeting, which took place at Wadata Plaza, Abuja, on Tuesday.

These changes come at a critical time for the PDP as it seeks to strengthen its administrative and strategic core ahead of future electoral challenges.

Adolphus Wabara’s extensive political experience and his previous tenure as Senate President are expected to provide valuable leadership and guidance to the BoT. Similarly, Ahmed Makarfi’s track record as Kaduna State Governor and his contributions to the party in various capacities are anticipated to bring renewed vigour and perspective to the BoT’s operations.

Naija News had earlier reported that the meeting was presided over by Wabara, while former governors, Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna State), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun State), and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, were in attendance.

Other party leaders in attendance include the former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Shuaibu Oyedokun, and the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.