Wabara, Lamido, Oyinlola, Others Arrive PDP BoT Meeting

Members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have arrived in Abuja for a crucial meeting.

Naija News reports that the meeting is set to take place at the Conference Hall of the PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Wuse, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting will be presided over by the acting Chairman of the BoT, Adolphus Wabara, while former governors, Ahmed Makarfi (Kaduna State), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun State), and former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, have arrived for the party’s BoT meeting.

Other arrived party leaders include the former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Shuaibu Oyedokun, and the former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido.

Recall that the PDP Governors Forum, under the leadership of Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, on Monday, charged the National Working Committee to set in motion the machinery for convening meetings of the appropriate organs of the party from the Caucus to the National Executive Council Meeting as soon as possible.

Therefore, the ongoing PDP BoT meeting is set to discuss the state of the party, the yet-to-be-scheduled NEC meeting, and other party-related matters.

Details later…