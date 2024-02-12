BREAKING: PDP Governors Convene In Abuja For Urgent Meeting

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the aegis of the PDP Governors’ Forum, have started arriving at the Oyo State Governors Lodge, Asokoro, for a crucial meeting.

While specifics of the meeting’s agenda remain unclear, Naija News has learned that discussions regarding the state of the nation (economic hardship and insecurity), the upcoming Edo State Governorship election, and the formulation of an agenda for the party’s highly anticipated National Executive Committee meeting are expected to take precedence.

Among the early attendees at the venue were Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal, Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang, Deputy Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ossai, and Deputy Governor of Delta State Monday John Onyeme.

Details later…..