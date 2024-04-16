PDP Reps Caucus Convene For Crucial Meeting Amid Party Discord

The House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

Naija News understands this is happening hours ahead of a media parley slated for Tuesday (today) by 60 lawmakers.

Last week, 60 opposition lawmakers demanded the resignation of the PDP Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, for alleged incompetence and anti-party activities.

The lawmakers were led by the member representing Ideato North/Ideato South Federal Constituency, Imo State, Ikenga Ugochinyere.

In less than a day following the press briefing by the Ugochinyere-led group, the House minority caucus, headed by Chairman Kingsley Chinda, dissociated itself from the group, dismissing it as an unrecognized entity within the parliament.

While the exact details of the current meeting are unclear, it may be related to the upcoming National Executive Committee meeting of the party, scheduled for Thursday at the PDP headquarters.

Various issues, including the anti-party activities of prominent members and Damagum’s status, will be discussed during this meeting.

According to PUNCH Online, a lawmaker who spoke on condition of anonymity revealed that issues concerning the nation were scheduled for discussion during the meeting.

“It is a regular meeting of the caucus to appraise the security situation of the country,” he said.

He mentioned that the meeting’s details would be made public later today.