Gunmen Kill PDP Secretary In Zamfara 

The secretary of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State’s Tsafe Local Government Area, Musa Ille, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

The deceased was reportedly killed by terrorists on Monday, right in front of his home in Tsafe.

“The late Musa Ille was one of our good and God fearing neighbors, he was killed him in front of his house,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

Similarly, another influential figure within the PDP ranks in Zamfara, Shafiu Abubakar, was among the casualties in a recent incident near Danbaza junction and Maradun town, the principal town of Maradun local government area.

Abubakar’s life was cut short as he sought to fulfill his ambition of running for the chairmanship position in the Maradun Local Government Area council in the upcoming local government elections.

Meanwhile, the remaining students of the Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State, who were kidnapped last year by a group of bandits, have regained their freedom.

Naija News recalls that the assailants invaded the Sabon-Gida community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara on September 22, 2023, and whisked away no fewer than 20 students during the unfortunate event.

Zamfara, situated in the Northern region, suffers from banditry where criminal gangs raid villages, murdering residents, burning homes, and operating camps in a vast forest spanning Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states, often engaging in mass kidnappings of students.