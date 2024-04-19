Zamfara Gov’t Bans Political Officers, Civil Servants From Granting Radio, TV Interviews

Governor Dauda Lawal-led government of Zamfara State has prohibited political office holders and heads of agencies from engaging in interviews, making statements, or broadcasting programs on radio, television, and social media without prior authorization.

Naija News reports that the announcement was made public in a statement issued on Friday by the commissioner of information, Mannir Haidara.

Haidara said the government has also cautioned media organizations operating in the state to refrain from conducting or broadcasting any radio or television programs on government policies without obtaining approval from the Ministry of Information.

She stressed that the information ministry is dedicated to overseeing and ensuring that all radio stations adhere to the regulations.

The statement reads: “The Zamfara state government has observed with dismay the attitudes of some individuals, political groups and heads of MDAs towards conducting radio, television stations and social media platforms interviews and programmes on state government’s policies and programmes without following the right channels.

“In an effort to checkmate the unwanted behaviour, the Zamfara state Ministry of Information and Culture hereby announce that henceforth no political office holder, group or head of any agencies is allowed to conduct any interview, issue statement or air a programme on radio, television stations or social media without seeking permission from the authority.

“Moreover, the Ministry of Information and Culture is hereby calling on the media organisations based in the state to desist from conducting or airing any radio or television programmes on government’s policies for any individuals or group of people without the approval of the supervising Ministry or the Ministry of Information“.

“The information ministry is highly committed to observing and monitoring the radio stations for compliance and ensuring that all Information passed to the general public on government and its policies are true and properly disseminated.”