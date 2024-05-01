NLC Reacts As FG Approves Pay Rise For Civil Servants

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has reacted to the increase in the salary for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

Naija News reported that the Bola Tinubu government, on Tuesday, approved an increase of between 25 per cent and 35 per cent in salary for civil servants on the remaining six Consolidated Salary Structures.

A statement signed by the Head of Press of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Emmanuel Njoku said the increases take effect from 1st January 2024.

The statement said the Salary Structures included are the Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAISS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-military Salary Structure (CONPASS), Consolidated Intelligence Community Salary Structure (CONICCS) and Consolidated Armed Forces Salary Structure (CONAFSS).

Reacting to the development in a chat with ThisDay on Tuesday, the NLC spokesman, Comrade Benson Upah said the gesture should be extended to all the categories of Civil Servants.

He said although details of the government’s statement have not been formally received by the NLC, the pay rise was for certain categories of workers in the public service.

Upah said the salary increase is a welcome development and that the government should ensure that the margin is reflective of the harsh economic situation in the country.

He said: “I am yet to see the details of the statement but from what I heard, those affected by the pay rise are from the specialized Service.

“These categories of workers are already in the privileged sector but we expect it to be extended also to other categories of Civil Servants who are in lower cadre and are vulnerable”.

The labour leader also lamented the dire situation where even basic necessities such as transportation, education and healthcare had become unaffordable for Nigerian workers.

He said workers are currently seeking a return to better days, with a better life, better electricity, better infrastructure and enhanced salary.