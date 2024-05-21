NLC To Picket Turkish Airlines Over Sack Of Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) is set to picket Turkish Airlines in Lagos State from today (Tuesday) over the sacking of its members.

In a statement on Monday, the Lagos chapter of the NLC said seven Turkish Airlines’ workers, who are members of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), were sacked without benefits under bogus charges.

The Congress added that the airlines sacked its members using a disciplinary committee constituted outside the dictate of the prevailing Conditions of Service as negotiated with NUATE.

NLC said Turkish Airlines’ management had wasted 10–14 years of service by firing the employees without cause.

Advertisement

It also asked its federal capital territory (FCT) council to stand by should the situation warrant escalating the matter to Abuja airport.

The statement reads: “Turkish Airlines’ Management in Lagos has continued its determined bid to exterminate the Union, NUATE from the Airline.

“In its latest onslaught, the Management has dismissed seven (7) out of eleven members of Union without benefits under trumped up charges and using a disciplinary committee constituted outside the dictate of the prevailing Conditions of Service as negotiated with NUATE.

Advertisement

“More provoking, Congress has become aware of the plans to get rid of the remaining four members to pave way for the engagement of new staff who would be compelled not to join the Union, or in the alternative to procure a GSA.

“And this fate has befallen these hapless workers purely on account of exercising their constitutional right to belong to a trade union. Congress will not tolerate this situation.”

The NLC said the picketing of the airlines will begin on Tuesday until all the sacked workers or those who were forced to resign have been recalled.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It added: “Therefore, the Lagos State Council of NLC is hereby directed to commence picketing of Turkish Airlines in Lagos with effect from Tuesday 21st May, 2024 until all staff of Turkish Airlines who have been sacked, dismissed, forced to abandon duty, or forced to resign under duress, including those victimized for their union membership in 2020, have been fully restored to their jobs without any losses of any kind.

“All affiliate unions in aviation are particularly charged to mobilize heavily for the picketing action without fail please.”