List Of Dignitaries In Attendance As PDP BoT Meeting Begins

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has commenced their meeting at the National Executive Committee (NEC) Hall of the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja.

Chairman of the BoT, Adolphus Wabara, Ag. National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum, the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Bala Mohammed, Senate Minority Leader, Abba Moro, former and serving governors of the party among others are also at the meeting.

In his opening remarks, Wabara expressed gratitude to the party and its members, who elected him chairman of the BoT.

He said the meeting was designed to provide a platform for the BoT as the party’s conscience, to reflect on the party’s state and provide guidance for the party, its leaders, and its members.

Naija News understands that this meeting comes amidst the crisis that rocks the opposition party.

Amidst the crisis, a former National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus, on Wednesday accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, of trying to create a crisis to make himself relevant before President Bola Tinubu.

According to Secondus, Wike is making a lot of effort to create a party crisis that does not exist.

Secondus accused Wike of creating an impression of a supremacy battle with Atiku Abubakar.