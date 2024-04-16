Crisis: BoT Chair, Wabara Reveals What Will Happen To Those Expecting PDP To Explode

The Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has declared that those expecting the party to explode will be disappointed.

Naija News reports that the former Senate president asserted this during an interview with Vanguard.

Wabara stated that crisis and challenges in the opposition party are common features of every political party and are not peculiar to the PDP.

He predicted a brighter future for the former national ruling party, saying that the PDP has many mature minds capable of resolving any crisis.

Wabara also expressed confidence that the internal crisis would be amicably resolved at the party’s forthcoming National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, scheduled for Thursday in Abuja, and they will bounce back as the National ruling party in 2027.

He said, “Whatever people think is happening in PDP today is not strange nor peculiar to the PDP. Political parties all over the world especially the big parties will always have challenges from time to time.

“But the interesting thing is that whatever issues we have today in our party will only make us stronger and more united.

“I’m confident that whatever grievances any member has, will be trashed at the NEC meeting on Thursday. Our party elders will use the elders’ lens to look at them and have them resolved.

“PDP has come a long way and has weatherd bigger storms in the past. All those expecting PDP to explode will surely be disappointed. We will come out stronger and ultimately rebounce as the ruling national party come 2027.”