Iyorchia Ayu Withdraws Court Case Against PDP

The suspended National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has withdrawn a lawsuit challenging his removal from the party in 2023.

Naija News understands that Ayu’s decision to withdraw the suit was to pave the way for the former Benue State Governor, Gabriel Suswam, to replace him as the party’s substantive National Chairman.

In a notice of withdrawal of appeal tagged CA/MK/88/2024 SUIT NO: MHC/85/2023 dated April 15, the Court of Appeal of Nigeria in Makurdi, Benue State capital, revealed that Ayu has withdrawn the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 via Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023.

The lawsuit was between Ayu (Appellant) and Engr. Terhide Utaan and the PDP as the respondent.

It read in part, “Take notice that the appellant herein intends and doth hereby wholly withdraw the appeal against the respondents filed on the 27th day of June 2023 vide Notice of Appeal dated the 26th day of June 2023.”

Meanwhile, the acting national chairman of the PDP, Umar Damagum, has been having a series of meetings with various groups to shore up his chances of retaining his seat as acting chairman.

He had led the members of the NWC on Wednesday to interact with the PDP National Ex-officio ahead of the NEC meeting.

Immediately after the meeting with them, he led the NWC members to another meeting with the State Party Chairmen from the 36 States, including FCT Abuja.

The meetings were held at the NEC Hall, PDP National Secretariat in Wadata Plaza, Wuse Zone 5, in Abuja.