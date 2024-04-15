PDP Has No Other Camp, Atiku Remains National Leader – Suswam

Advertisement

The lawmaker representing Benue Northeast senatorial district in the national assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam, has asserted that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is under a unified leadership and has no other faction elsewhere.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Benue State asserted this in reaction to recent speculations suggesting that the major opposition party has split into two factions.

Reports claimed that the PDP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Atiku Abubakar, and his followers constitute one faction, while the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and his supporters form the other faction.

Nonetheless, Suswam informed the press in Abuja over the weekend that Atiku remains the sole leader of the party.

“I don’t think there are camps in PDP. We have just one PDP and all we are saying is that let us have a strong leadership.

“Wike is the Minister of FCT and he is working with the president, I don’t think he has a camp. Atiku remains the leader of our party.

“By being the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku is automatically the leader of the party who every member should look up to,” Daily Post quoted Suswam saying.

Meanwhile, the Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus has dismissed allegations of internal divisions within the state’s party structure.

Addressing recent reports of a rift, the caucus affirmed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, continues to lead the APC in Benue based on the party’s doctrine and philosophy.

Naija News reports that the statement issued on Sunday by the caucus spokesperson and Deputy Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, clarified the party’s position amid rumours of factional conflicts exacerbated by disagreements between Governor Hyacinth Alia and Senator Akume.

These disputes had reportedly led to a split among party members, with supporters divided in their allegiances.

“The Benue APC members are united under Senator George Akume’s leadership. Claims of factions within our ranks are propagated by desperate comedians seeking attention,” Agbese stated.

The party’s National leadership had warned both camps to withdraw from ongoing lawsuits in the heat of the dispute or face potential disciplinary actions.

However, the Benue NASS caucus described those making insinuations that there were factions in Benue APC as “desperate comedians”.

The lawmakers, however, admonished APC members to see those parading themselves as the new leaders of the party as mere comedians who are just entertaining the Benue public.

“It is only in Benue that some deluded characters who thrive in hero-worshipping individuals as demigods want to turn logic on its head,” the statement read.