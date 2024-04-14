No Faction In Benue APC, Says N’Assembly Caucus

Advertisement

The Benue State All Progressives Congress (APC) National Assembly Caucus has dismissed allegations of internal divisions within the state’s party structure.

Addressing recent reports of a rift, the caucus affirmed that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, continues to lead the APC in Benue based on the party’s doctrine and philosophy.

Naija News reports that the statement issued on Sunday by the caucus spokesperson and Deputy Spokesperson for the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, clarified the party’s position amid rumours of factional conflicts exacerbated by disagreements between Governor Hyacinth Alia and Senator Akume.

These disputes had reportedly led to a split among party members, with supporters divided in their allegiances.

“The Benue APC members are united under Senator George Akume’s leadership. Claims of factions within our ranks are propagated by desperate comedians seeking attention,” Agbese stated.

The party’s National leadership had warned both camps to withdraw from ongoing lawsuits in the heat of the dispute or face potential disciplinary actions.

However, the Benue NASS caucus described those making insinuations that there were factions in Benue APC as “desperate comedians”.

The lawmakers, however, admonished APC members to see those parading themselves as the new leaders of the party as mere comedians who are just entertaining the Benue public.

“It is only in Benue that some deluded characters who thrive in hero-worshipping individuals as demigods want to turn logic on its head,” the statement read.