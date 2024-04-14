Akpabio Hosts South-South APC State Chairmen In Abuja

Advertisement

Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-South geopolitical zone to intensify efforts to expand the party’s presence from one state to multiple states in the region.

Addressing the APC chairmen from the South-South region during a courtesy visit in Abuja yesterday, Senator Akpabio acknowledged the challenges they are encountering and offered assurances.

Akpabio assured them that “in the days ahead, a meeting of critical stakeholders comprising State chairmen, National Assembly members, Ministers and other Appointees from the region would be convened to work out modalities to support the party at various state chapters, as a way of engendering unity and understanding, amongst all party members to foster social cohesion between the party and elected/ appointed officials in Government.”

The Senate President expressed gratitude to the visiting APC Chairmen and took the opportunity to inform them about the economic agenda for Nigeria, particularly the South-South, under Tinubu’s leadership, lauding the Lagos/Calabar coastal road project as visionary.

Furthermore, he advised the Chairmen that he had personally supervised the ongoing construction project with the Minister of Works in Lagos before his return to Abuja.

During his brief speech on behalf of his counterparts, the chairman of Cross River State, Barrister Alphonsus Ogar, praised the cohesive relationship between the Senate President and the only Governor hailing from the region, Senator Bassey Otu, and their spouses.

He expressed solidarity with the Senate President, highlighting that the South-South geopolitical zone has not held the position of Senate President since 1979, marking 45 years ago.

The Chairmen affirmed their full backing for Akpabio’s dedication to enhancing infrastructure in the region, particularly the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal road and railway project initiated by the Tinubu administration.