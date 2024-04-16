Akpabio Gives Directives To IGP Egbetokun Over Corrupt Officers

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has urged the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, to weed out corrupt officers from the Force.

Naija News reports that Akpabio made the call during the first edition of the Nigeria Police Awards and Commendations Ceremony, which was held on Monday evening in Abuja.

Akpabio also applauded Egbetokun and the entire leadership of the Nigeria Police Force for organizing the event and urged them to use the occasion to celebrate the Force’s achievements and reiterate their commitment to working together for a safer and more secure Nigeria.

The Senate President also pledged the full cooperation and support of the National Assembly for better policing of Nigeria, adding that the Police Force needs the support of all stakeholders in the nation for effective service delivery.

He said, “I commend the Police for this maiden effort in organizing this awards ceremony. It is a testament to IGP Egbetokun’s commitment to giving honour to whom it is due.

“By recognising the gallant, selfless and patriotic contributionForceindividual officers, will not only motivate them for higher performance but also reinforce the new policing agenda of the Force.

“This agenda focuses on internal ethical regeneration, restoration of professional standards and the enhancement of the anti-corruption drive.

“However, let us not ignore the challenges faced by the Police in Nigeria. The ever-evolving landscape of crime and the increasing sophistication of criminal gangs pose significant obstacles.

“The Police need the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to overcome these challenges and build a stronger and more effective Police Force.”