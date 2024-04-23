Appeal Court Impose Fine On APC Candidate, Sylva, In Bayelsa Guber Case

The Abuja Appeal Court has fined the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the 2023 gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva, a total of ₦400,000.

The fine was imposed due to Sylva’s filing of an interlocutory appeal that was deemed unnecessary and led to a waste of both the court and the respondents’ time.

The ₦400,000 penalty benefits the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three other respondents, including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Douye Diri, and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Justice H.A. Barka presided over the appellate court panel, joined by Justices A.B. Mohammed and P. Obiorah, who collectively dismissed the appeal seeking the dissolution of the Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Sylva and the APC filed an application to withdraw their appeal, which sought to compel the chairman and members of the Bayelsa State Election Petition Tribunal to recuse themselves from the tribunal.

The APC candidate had written to the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, alleging bias against the tribunal.

However, the application was dismissed, and the panel was directed to continue with the petition before it.

The All Progressives Congress and its candidate filed an interlocutory appeal (No. CA/ABJ/EP/GOV/BY/09/2024) against the election tribunal’s decision.

They requested that the tribunal recuse itself from continuing hearing their petition and amend the record of proceedings.

The appellants submitted a notice of withdrawal for the appeal on Monday, and during Tuesday’s hearing, the appeal court panel dismissed it, fining Sylva and the APC.