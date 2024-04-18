Bayelsa Assembly Screens 13 Commissioner Nominees

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 13 of the 14 commissioner nominees submitted by Governor Douye Diri.

Naija News understands that the governor had sent a list of 14 nominees, which included three former assembly members and eight immediate past commissioners, to the assembly for screening.

The screened nominees include Moses Teibowei, Biriyai Dambo, Maxwell Ebibai, Dr Emelah Gentle, Brodrick Preye, and Dr Ebieri Jones, who had previously served as commissioners.

However, Daniel Igali, the immediate Commissioner for Youths and Sports, was absent during the screening, while Koku Ebiuwou Obiyai, a former Assembly member, was asked to bow and leave during the event.

Other nominees included George Flint, Komuko Akari Kharin, Perepuighe Biewari, Peter Afagha, Mrs Elizabeth Bidei, and Michael Magbisa, a former council chairman.

The nomination of these commissioners sparked some controversy in the state, as many believed that the returning nominees had not met expectations.

It is worth noting that Governor Diri dissolved his cabinet a week after his inauguration on February 14.

The screening process was presided over by the Speaker at the State House of Assembly complex in Yenagoa, the state capital.