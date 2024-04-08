Bayelsa: PDP Wins 8 LG Seats, All Legislative Positions In 105 Wards

Advertisement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched all eight local government chairmanship positions in the recent council elections in Bayelsa State.

The party also secured a clean sweep of the legislative seats across the 105 wards, demonstrating its dominant political influence in the state.

The elections, overseen by the Bayelsa State Independent Electoral Commission (BYSIEC), were notably boycotted by the main opposition parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Labour Party (LP).

This electoral exercise marked the first local government polls conducted under the leadership of Governor Douye Diri and was observed as a critical test of the administration’s popularity and political machinery.

Announcing the result in Ogbia Local Government Area, the Returning Officer, Dr. Godric Deinduomo, declared Golden Jeremiah of PDP winner after polling a total of 42,462 votes.

In Southern Ijaw LGA, the Returning Officer, Dr. Ebi Udisi, declared Target Segibo of PDP, a pioneer member of the state House of Assembly winner of the election after he polled a total of 36,326 votes.

In Ekeremor LGA, Onniye Isaac of the PDP, also a pioneer member of the state House of Assembly, polled a total of 35,177 votes and was declared winner of the election by the Returning Officer, Prof. Joseph Omoro, while Sagbama Local Government Area, Mrs. Alice Tangi of PDP polled a total of 51,543 votes to win the contest.

In Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area, Leilei Tariye of PDP was declared winner after polling a total of 27,823 votes, while Bulodisiye Ndiwari was declared as the Mayor of Yenagoa LGA by the returning officer, Chief Wisdom Soreh, after polling 56,103.

In Nembe council, David Alagoa of PDP scored 11,829 votes and was declared winner while Lucky Febo also of PDP was declared winner for Brass LGA, with 35,709 votes.